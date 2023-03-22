Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,852 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.