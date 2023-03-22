Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 207 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 356.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.90.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $302.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

