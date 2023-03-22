Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 621 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Balchem were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Balchem by 58.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,949,000 after buying an additional 127,686 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Balchem by 227.4% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 155,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,802,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,464,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

