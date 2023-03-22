Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

TME opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

