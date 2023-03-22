Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 6,381 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

