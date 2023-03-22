Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.