Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 531 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

