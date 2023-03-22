Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 454.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

