Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

