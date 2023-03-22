Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 252,210 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252,210 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $126.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

