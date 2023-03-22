Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,345 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 571,996 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 216.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 114,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 77,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

