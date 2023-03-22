Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Up 4.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.