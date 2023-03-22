Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

