Allworth Financial LP Sells 46,139 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 313.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

