Allworth Financial LP Sells 46,987 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,987 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after buying an additional 445,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,737,000 after acquiring an additional 464,408 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

