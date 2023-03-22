Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MGV opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

