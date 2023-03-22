Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $448.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.10 and a 200 day moving average of $451.43.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.