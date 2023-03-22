Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

