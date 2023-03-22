iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

ISTB opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

