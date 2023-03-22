Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL opened at $336.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

