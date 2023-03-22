Transform Wealth LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,381 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

