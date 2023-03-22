Transform Wealth LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,007,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,116.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 320,047 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,026,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 662,451.9% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 178,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 178,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $50.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

