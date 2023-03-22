Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.04

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.007.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.5 %

ITUB stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

