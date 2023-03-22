One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OLP stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $489.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $31.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

