Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,342 shares of company stock worth $655,678. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

