Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %
Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,342 shares of company stock worth $655,678. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
