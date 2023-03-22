Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) Director David Lies Buys 93,500 Shares of Stock

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) Director David Lies purchased 93,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,123.00.

David Lies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Lies bought 32,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,808.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, David Lies bought 147,500 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,258.75.

On Tuesday, February 14th, David Lies purchased 4,480 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,440.32.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.69. Wealth Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

