Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles Sells 2,500 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVO stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

