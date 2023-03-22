Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles Sells 2,500 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AVO stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
