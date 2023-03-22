Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider James (Jim) Simpson Buys 200,000 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$27,800.00 ($18,657.72).

James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peel Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 70,849 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$9,848.01 ($6,609.40).

On Wednesday, January 11th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 112,362 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$21,348.78 ($14,328.04).

Peel Mining Stock Performance

Peel Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.