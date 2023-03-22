American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges Sells 2,224 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Software Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $431.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in American Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in American Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

