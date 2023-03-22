Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

