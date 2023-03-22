Ayro (AYRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Ayro Price Performance

Ayro stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Ayro has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ayro by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

