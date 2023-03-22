The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI) Director Scott Tannas Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$28,500.00.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVE WI opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

