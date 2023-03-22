The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI) Director Scott Tannas Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$28,500.00.
Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CVE WI opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.
Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.