Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Sells 7,017 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

CR opened at C$4.94 on Wednesday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The company has a market cap of C$774.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

