Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director John D. Rayis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance
Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $55.82.
Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
See Also
