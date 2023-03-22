Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.



Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

