Almaden Minerals (AAU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

