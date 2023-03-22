Almaden Minerals (AAU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.