Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $634.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

