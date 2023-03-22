Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $634.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.58.
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
