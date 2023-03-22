StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

