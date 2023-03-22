StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average is $207.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

