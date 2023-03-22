StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 97 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SMH stock opened at $253.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average is $216.60. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.