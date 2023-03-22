StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.69. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.