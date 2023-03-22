Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64. The stock has a market cap of $267.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Further Reading
