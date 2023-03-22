Transform Wealth LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

EW stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

