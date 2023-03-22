Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.