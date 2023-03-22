Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

