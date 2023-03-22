Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 566 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after purchasing an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

INTU stock opened at $422.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.57 and a 200-day moving average of $403.73. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

