Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $195.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

