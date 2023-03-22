YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

