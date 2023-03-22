Christopher Clark Sells 50,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $18,000.00.
Grove Collaborative Trading Up 7.1 %
GROV opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grove Collaborative (GROV)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.