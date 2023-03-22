Christopher Clark Sells 50,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $18,000.00.

GROV opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

