Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Purchases 10,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at $278,619.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz acquired 40,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.73. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.91.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRT. Barclays lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth $2,811,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Oportun Financial by 1,105.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 100.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 192,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

